Abstract

Exercise can have different effects on the human body and on the human organism. Influence such as physical activity can sometimes cause more or less pathological changes in the organism. The changes can adversely affect the humoral status due to e.g. excessive fatigue, or the harmful impact may occur in the form of mechanical injury - caused by excessive stress and the action of internal muscular force or otherwise external mechanical force. Sports professor who implement the contents of sport and physical education, as well as coaches and doctors, should be aware of these dangers in order to prevent possible injuries. A large number of authors believe that injuries caused during sports and physical education can be called sport injuries, and in order to reduce them and for the purpose of the most successful implementation of the teaching process, it is necessary to pay attention to injury prevention measures. The teaching staff on this issue must be warned and trained, that is to have appropriate knowledge. "Appropriate knowledge" in this case is not only related to the medical health segment, but also to professional scientific knowledge in the field of sports and physical education, then knowledge in the field of classroom work, with special emphasis on the existence of appropriate desire and motivation of teachers to work with students. By adhering to and undertaking empirically elaborated rules and procedures with students, devic-es, aids, and appropriate orientation in time and space, the exercise process will be ensured in such a way that injuries to students in the teaching process of physical education are minimized.

Language: en