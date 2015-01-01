Abstract

One of the ways to prevent injury and to rehabilitate after an injury in alpine skiing is to psychophysically prepare the athlete to safely go through the ski season. The aim of this research was to collect, analyze and critical review data from relevant research studies that are closely related to the prevention, causes and rehabilitation of alpine skiers. Data selection, analyzing and critical review was done according to "PRISMA" methodology. The systematic search for relevant articles (Google Scholar, PubMed, MEDLINE, etc.) related to the prevention, causes and rehabilitation of alpine skiers will create comprehensiveness in knowing the basic principles of self-management (self- control) on a mountain trail. The results indicated that the most common injuries among alpine skiers are ACL injuries. However, good physical preparation, a very stable mental health, appropriate ski behavior on the track and compliance with the "International Ski Federation" rules and obligations are the main aspects of injury prevention. This review study has collected and classified data taken from relevant databases that were based on injuries, causes of injury and rehabilitation of alpine skiers. The most common injuries classified in this study are ACL injuries, as the ACL injury patterns and post-injury rehabilitation.

Language: en