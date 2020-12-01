|
Citation
|
Muanda FT, Blake PG, Weir MA, Bathini L, Chauvin K, Dixon SN, McArthur E, Sontrop JM, Moist L, Kim RB, Garg AX. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Kidney Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Baclofen is a popular muscle relaxant that is eliminated primarily unchanged in the urine. We recently reported a higher risk of encephalopathy in a cohort of 15,942 older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who started baclofen at ≥20 mg/day vs. <20 mg/day; a higher risk was also observed in all baclofen users vs. non-users. In another study of patients receiving dialysis, 1 in 14 were hospitalized with encephalopathy within 3 days of starting baclofen...
Language: en