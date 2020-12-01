SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Muanda FT, Blake PG, Weir MA, Bathini L, Chauvin K, Dixon SN, McArthur E, Sontrop JM, Moist L, Kim RB, Garg AX. Am. J. Kidney Dis. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, National Kidney Foundation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1053/j.ajkd.2020.12.017

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Baclofen is a popular muscle relaxant that is eliminated primarily unchanged in the urine. We recently reported a higher risk of encephalopathy in a cohort of 15,942 older adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who started baclofen at ≥20 mg/day vs. <20 mg/day; a higher risk was also observed in all baclofen users vs. non-users. In another study of patients receiving dialysis, 1 in 14 were hospitalized with encephalopathy within 3 days of starting baclofen...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print