Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence and associated risk factors of perinatal depression in Pakistan.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic search of Medline, PsycINFO, CINAHL, EMBASE, and Global health, up through May 31, 2019. Studies reporting on the prevalence of perinatal depression in Pakistan with or without associated risks factors were included.



RESULTS: Forty-three studies reporting data from 17 544 women met the eligibility criteria and were included. Overall, the pooled prevalence of antenatal depression was 37% (95% CI: 30-44), while that of postnatal depression was 30% (95% CI: 25-36). The prevalence of perinatal depression in women residing in urban areas and those living in rural settings was not significantly different. The most frequently reported risk factors for antenatal depression were intimate partner violence and poor relationship with spouse, and that reported for postnatal depression was low-income level. An unintended pregnancy was significantly associated with perinatal depression in Pakistan.



CONCLUSIONS: We identified variability in prevalence rate of perinatal depression in Pakistan. It is difficult to gauge the true magnitude of this problem potentially due to differing risk factors between the antenatal and postnatal periods and the lack of uniformity of data collection protocols and procedures. The high prevalence rates of 30%-37% compared to global estimates suggest policy makers and stakeholders should direct additional resources toward improving perinatal mental health in Pakistan.

