Citation
Liston M, Genna G, Maurer C, Kikidis D, Gatsios D, Fotiadis D, Bamiou DE, Pavlou M. BMJ Open 2021; 11(2): e039254.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Approximately one in three of all older adults fall each year, with wide ranging physical, psychosocial and healthcare-related consequences. Exercise-based interventions are the cornerstone for falls prevention programmes, yet these are not consistently provided, do not routinely address all components of the balance system and are often not well attended. The HOLOBalance system provides an evidence-based balance training programme delivered to patients in their home environment using a novel technological approach including an augmented reality virtual physiotherapist, exergames and a remote monitoring system. The aims of this proof-of-concept study are to (1) determine the safety, acceptability and feasibility of providing HOLOBalance to community dwelling older adults at risk for falls and (2) provide data to support sample size estimates for a future trial.
Language: en
Keywords
geriatric medicine; rehabilitation medicine; telemedicine