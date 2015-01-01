|
Gensheimer WG, Kerber MT, Blanch RJ. Eye 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: There is limited published data on combat ocular trauma (COT) among local nationals managed at deployed United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) military hospitals in recent conflicts. We report the epidemiology and outcomes of COT from a deployed military hospital in Afghanistan. SUBJECTS/METHODS: In this retrospective case series, consecutive injuries requiring ophthalmic surgery at a military hospital in Afghanistan where the sole US and UK ophthalmologist(s) were deployed between January 2017 and September 2019 were reviewed. The main outcomes were mean post-operative visual acuity (VA) in open and closed globe injury and the incidence of retinal detachment after open globe repair.
