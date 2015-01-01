Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: There is limited published data on combat ocular trauma (COT) among local nationals managed at deployed United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) military hospitals in recent conflicts. We report the epidemiology and outcomes of COT from a deployed military hospital in Afghanistan. SUBJECTS/METHODS: In this retrospective case series, consecutive injuries requiring ophthalmic surgery at a military hospital in Afghanistan where the sole US and UK ophthalmologist(s) were deployed between January 2017 and September 2019 were reviewed. The main outcomes were mean post-operative visual acuity (VA) in open and closed globe injury and the incidence of retinal detachment after open globe repair.



RESULTS: There were 102 eyes of 84 patients who had ocular injuries and underwent ophthalmic surgery at the military hospital. Most patients were male (81 [96%]) and were local nationals (71 [85%]). Blast exposure (82 [80%]) was the most common mechanism of injury. Mean post-operative VA was 1.24 ± 2.29 logMAR (20/348 Snellen equivalent) in open globe injury and 1.59 ± 1.17 logMAR (20/778 Snellen equivalent) in closed globe injury. After open globe repair, retinal detachment developed in 8 of 18 (44%) eyes.



CONCLUSIONS: COT injuries often resulted in poor post-operative VA and retinal detachment after open globe repair was common. The high incidence and severity of COT sustained by local civilians and combatants in this study may support programs to increase the availability and wear of combat eye protection among local nationals partnered with US and coalition troops.

