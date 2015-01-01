Abstract

About half of the elderly population has knee osteoarthritis (OA), showing altered gait patterns with increased fall risk. The current study aimed to identify the effects of severe bilateral medial knee osteoarthritis on gait balance control, in terms of the inclination angle (IA) of the center of pressure to center of mass vector, and the rate of change of IA (RCIA). Fifteen older adults with severe bilateral medial knee OA and 15 healthy controls walked at their preferred walking speed while the kinematic and forceplate data were measured to calculate IA, RCIA and temporal-spatial parameters. The OA group showed compromised gait balance control, due to a decreased average and range of sagittal RCIA over double-limb support (DLS, p < 0.002) and single-limb support (SLS, p < 0.002), as well as an increased sagittal IA (DLS, p < 0.005). Significantly decreased frontal RCIA averages during DLS, heel-strike and toe-off, and decreased RCIA ranges during SLS and swing (p < 0.027) were also observed. Reducing RCIA during DLS appeared to help reduce the loading rate and pain at the knees, and reduced RCIA at the subsequent SLS. The results indicated an increased risk of loss of balance in the OA group, and may warrant regular monitoring for reduced RCIA during gait to determine fall risk.

Language: en