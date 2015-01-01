Abstract

In complex scenes, it is a huge challenge to accurately detect motion-blurred, tiny, and dense objects in the thermal infrared images. To solve this problem, robust thermal infrared vehicle and pedestrian detection method is proposed in this paper. An important weight parameter β is first proposed to reconstruct the loss function of the feature selective anchor-free (FSAF) module in its online feature selection process, and the FSAF module is optimized to enhance the detection performance of motion-blurred objects. The proposal of parameter β provides an effective solution to the challenge of motion-blurred object detection. Then, the optimized anchor-free branches of the FSAF module are plugged into the YOLOv3 single-shot detector and work jointly with the anchor-based branches of the YOLOv3 detector in both training and inference, which efficiently improves the detection precision of the detector for tiny and dense objects. Experimental results show that the method proposed is superior to other typical thermal infrared vehicle and pedestrian detection algorithms due to 72.2% mean average precision (mAP).

Language: en