Liu X, Wolloh Ii MG, Lin X, Qiu X, Qing Z, Wang W, Liu F, Wu W, Yang X, Otake Y, Luo X, Wang Z, Lu D. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 284: 31-37.
BACKGROUND: Few studies exist on sibling bullying or even sibling aggression more generally in the past 30 years. Studies of sibling bullying have shown that sibling bullying may associate with depression, anxiety, self-harm, suicide ideation in early adulthood. Nevertheless, few studies have explored the relationship between sibling victimization types and the occurrence of psychosis, not to mention that psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) always occur before psychotic disorders. Therefore, the current study aims to examine the association between sibling bullying and PLEs among children age 11-16 years in China.
Victimization; Perpetration; Psychotic-like experiences; Sibling bullying