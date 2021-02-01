|
Citation
|
Walrand S, Gaulmin R, Aubin R, Sapin V, Coste A, Abbot M. Neurochirurgie 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sports concussion is a major problem that affects thousands of people every year. Concussion-related neurometabolic changes are thought to underlie neurophysiological alterations and post-concussion symptoms such as headaches and sensitivity to light and noise, disabilities of concentration and tiredness. The injury triggers a complex neurometabolic cascade involving multiple mechanisms. There are pharmaceutical treatments that target one mechanism, but specific nutrients have been found to impact several pathways, thus offering a broader approach. This has prompted intensive research into the use of nutrient supplements as a concussion prevention and treatment strategy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mild traumatic brain injury; nutrition; concussion; sport; athletes; alimentation; athlètes3; commotion; traumatisme crânien léger