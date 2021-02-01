Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sports concussion is a major problem that affects thousands of people every year. Concussion-related neurometabolic changes are thought to underlie neurophysiological alterations and post-concussion symptoms such as headaches and sensitivity to light and noise, disabilities of concentration and tiredness. The injury triggers a complex neurometabolic cascade involving multiple mechanisms. There are pharmaceutical treatments that target one mechanism, but specific nutrients have been found to impact several pathways, thus offering a broader approach. This has prompted intensive research into the use of nutrient supplements as a concussion prevention and treatment strategy.



METHOD: We realized a bibliographic state of art providing a contemporary clinical and preclinical studies dealing with nutritional factors in sport-related concussion.



RESULTS: Numerous supplements, including n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, sulfur amino acids, antioxidants and minerals, have shown promising results as aids to concussion recovery or prevention in animal studies, most of which use a fluid percussion technique to cause brain injury, and in a few human studies of severe or moderate traumatic brain injury. Current ongoing human trials can hopefully provide us with more information, in particular on new options, i.e. probiotics, lactate or amino acids, for the use of nutritional supplements for concussed athletes.



CONCLUSION: Nutritional supplementation has emerged as a potential strategy to prevent and/or reduce the deleterious effects of sports-related concussion and subconcussive impacts.

