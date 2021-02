Abstract

[SafetyLit note: Incel - ( INvoluntaryCElibate) - a man who blames others for his deprivation of sex or romantic relationship.]



This article provides a framework for thinking about incels and incel-inspired terrorism. Incels are part of a fringe online subculture that trades in misogyny, victimhood and fatalism. The aim of the article is to describe these aforementioned orientations and the emotions associated with them. Only a tiny minority of incels commit acts of incel-inspired terrorism. Research on shame and revenge provides a useful starting-point for understanding these acts.

