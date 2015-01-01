SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nilsson M. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(3): 181-197.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1538092

unavailable

Jihadism is a complex social phenomenon that changes people, but not always uniformly. This article argues that cognitive and behavioral radicalization can be seen as a discursive journey or jihadiship involving (e)merging ideas, problems, and solutions that change with encounters with new circumstances--both material and immaterial. The differences observed between various generations of jihadists are one manifestation of this complexity. Especially in a jihadi group, the processes of radicalization are bound to continue and take new forms, compared with those experienced in the West. Another example of the complexity of jihadiship is that not only can radical ideas lead to radical behavior, but also radical behavior can increasingly give rise to radical ideas in jihadi groups.


