Citation
Schumacher MJ, Schraeder PJ. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(3): 198-222.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article explores the intellectual puzzle of whether the domestic political instability associated with the Arab Spring is responsible for a surge in global terrorism that peaked in 2014. A series of negative binomial regressions demonstrate strong support for an "escalation effect": more severe forms of domestic political instability, most notably government purges and riots, breed greater levels of terrorism, although the most severe form of domestic political instability--revolution--does not. We also find that specific types of domestic political instability affect terrorism levels differently depending on geographical region and regime type (i.e., democracy versus dictatorship).
