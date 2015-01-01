Abstract

This article explores the gender dynamics of recruitment materials published by the so-called Islamic State. Through an investigation of the Islamic State's only female-authored column in Dabiq, it reveals how a unique "voice" evokes support by urging readers to consider their agency in both the citizen-state relationship and the husband-wife patriarchal structure. It utilizes an original method of contextualizing narratives through reflexivity and responsivity. Overall, it reveals that an analysis of contemporary extremist recruitment materials must consider the mediatized environment in which it forms as well as the realistic political situations to which it responds.

