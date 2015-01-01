SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Al-Dayel N. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(3): 223-247.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1538661

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article explores the gender dynamics of recruitment materials published by the so-called Islamic State. Through an investigation of the Islamic State's only female-authored column in Dabiq, it reveals how a unique "voice" evokes support by urging readers to consider their agency in both the citizen-state relationship and the husband-wife patriarchal structure. It utilizes an original method of contextualizing narratives through reflexivity and responsivity. Overall, it reveals that an analysis of contemporary extremist recruitment materials must consider the mediatized environment in which it forms as well as the realistic political situations to which it responds.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print