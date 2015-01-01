SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Drumhiller NK, Roesler J. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(3): 248-265.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/1057610X.2018.1538143

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explores criminal acts carried out in the name of animals and the environment and assesses the perception of fear they instill within their targets. Acts classified as terrorism are often categorized using a set definition of terrorism and by judging the potential fear caused within humans. This study utilizes survey and field research to assess the perceptions of those targeted by extremism in this area, the degree to which these criminal acts cause fear. We find that animal liberations, arson, and systematic harassment coupled with vandalism can be considered acts that cause fear in intended targets.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print