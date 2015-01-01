Abstract

This study explores criminal acts carried out in the name of animals and the environment and assesses the perception of fear they instill within their targets. Acts classified as terrorism are often categorized using a set definition of terrorism and by judging the potential fear caused within humans. This study utilizes survey and field research to assess the perceptions of those targeted by extremism in this area, the degree to which these criminal acts cause fear. We find that animal liberations, arson, and systematic harassment coupled with vandalism can be considered acts that cause fear in intended targets.

Language: en