Abstract

Feminization of terror is a significant issue in the light of its etiology, scale, and effects. Moreover, it is a social problem that arose in psychology, sociology, cultural anthropology, and politics. This article aims to analyze only a part of this complicated matter. The article has put an emphasis on the motives that drive women to take up such a risky and dangerous practice, as well as on the specifics of their activities in four organizations: the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, Chechen Kavkazskiy Emirat, and groups associated with Islam.

Language: en