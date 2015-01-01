|
Santos MN, Donelli TMS. Aval. Psicol. 2020; 19(3): 243-253.
Traumas Infantis e as Relações Interpessoais e com o Bebê no Puerpério
The importance of the initial relationships for the formation of the individual is already recognized, as are the losses suffered by a child that has traumatic experiences in this fundamental period of development. The aim of this study was to understand how mothers of children up to one year of age, who had experienced childhood traumas, established interpersonal relationships and relationships with their children. Accordingly, a Sociodemographic and Clinical Data Sheet; the Questionnaire on Trauma in Childhood (QUESI); the Rorschach Method; an Interview on Motherhood and Mother-Child Relationships; and an Interview on the Life History and Current Relationships were used. Three primiparous women, aged between 28 and 35 years, with children between 8 and 11 months of age participated. A descriptive, qualitative approach was employed, through the Multiple Case Study design. The results indicated evidence of impairment in interpersonal relationships, suggesting that traumatic childhood experiences leave permanent marks in the emotional life of each individual.
Language: en