Abstract

In recent years, due to global warming, we have witnessed an increase in the occurrence of extreme forest fire events, with corresponding rise in human fatalities and damage costs. In 2017, in Portugal alone, more than 100 people lost their lives due to forest fires. This tragedy also hit other regions such as California, Greece or Australia. These losses tend to increase, and human means are becoming scarce to fight such a threat. Novel solutions must be developed to protect people, goods and infrastructures against the fire. Over the years, multiple solutions have been conceived, using fire-resistant fabrics such as glass fibres. The fire shelter, which today is one vital part of the emergency protection equipment of firefighters, is one example of this. It uses a glass fibre fabric with an outside aluminium layer to reflect incident radiant heat. Similar solutions are employed in the protection of houses and vehicles. Despite being effective, even such products are known to degrade when exposed to extreme temperatures for extended periods of time. Furthermore, when the outside exposed layer increases its temperature above a certain level, the inside surface temperature may also surpass the required safety levels. This work focuses on the testing of active barriers for protection against forest fires, which combine said fire-resistant fiberglass fabrics with a water sprinkler system for the cooling of the fire exposed surface. Several lab experiments were made in order to assess the performance of the system as a function of the fabric type and characteristics, as well as the water-cooling method. Two fire barrier prototypes were tested in a full-scale field experiment. The experimental results are analysed, and, in the end, the best solution found and its use in systems for active wildfire protection is discussed.

Language: en