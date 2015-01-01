Abstract

During the fire extinguishing process, the motion stability of the fire ladder truck can be affected by the jet reaction forces of the fire water monitor, lengths, vertical angles and horizontal angles of the fire ladder. This paper presents a virtual prototype method and its analysis of the effects of the aforementioned parameters on the motion stability of fire ladder truck under different working conditions during the braking process. An experiment analyzing fire water monitor jet reaction forces is established in this paper to obtain the forces under working conditions as the boundary conditions for the subsequent simulation analysis. During the simulation, two vertical pitch angles and three horizontal angles of the fire ladder are selected in this paper as the boundary conditions for the fire ladder truck motion stability simulations. The judgment standard of the motion stability of fire ladder truck is based on design criteria that the vehicle can maintain stability under braking operating working conditions if the maximum vertical pressure forces of all tires range from 0 N to 100,000 N. Thus, the findings based on the analysis results of this study can provide a theoretical foundation for the stability design of a fire ladder truck.

