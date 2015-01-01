Abstract

PURPOSE

Psychopathy is a multifaceted disorder of personality that gives rise to distinct profiles of scores across the interpersonal, affective, lifestyle, and antisocial features of the disorder. The identification of distinct profiles of psychopathic traits is of practical importance as they help to distinguish between patients with distinct areas of risk and need.

Methods

We used latent profile analysis (LPA) to identify distinct profiles of psychopathic traits in female (N = 357) and male (N = 483) civil psychiatric patients.

Results

Three latent profiles were identified that appeared similar in women and in men. These profiles were termed Callous Aggressive, Antisocial, and Low psychopathic traits. A fourth profile identified in men was termed Moderate psychopathic traits. These profiles were distinguishable in terms of internalizing and externalizing behaviors, thoughts and attempts at self-harm, violence, and normal range personality traits. Extending current knowledge, we showed that equivalent profiles in women and in men were nonetheless distinguishable in terms of their associated psychological characteristics.

Conclusions

Our results suggest that areas of risk and need vary between profiles of psychopathic traits, and that interventions should incorporate gender-specific features that account for between-gender variation.

