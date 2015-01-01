Abstract

PURPOSE

The purpose of this study was to synthesize previous empirical research that examined the outcomes of police response models (PRMs) for handling people with mental illness (PWMI).

Methods

The current study utilized a systematic review and meta-analysis to assess outcomes of all PRMs documented in the available scholarly literature.

Results

Findings from the meta-analysis revealed that the three main types of PRMs noted in the scholarly literature (e.g., the CIT, co-response models, and other models with reduced training hours) were effective in improving "self-reported changes in officer perception" or "self-reported changes in PWMI perception" outcomes (e.g., attitudes toward PWMI and perceived procedural justice of PWMI) related to police encounters with the mentally ill. However, the PRMs seemed to have little impact on official, "observed officer behavior" outcomes, including reducing arrests and excessive use-of-force.

Conclusions

PRMs offer a moderately effective solution for processing incidents with PWMI, although the effects of PRMs are different depending on the model implemented and the outcome measures considered.

