Abstract

Young transgender women aged 16-29 years experience high rates of carceral involvement, warranting greater inclusion of this community within decarceration research and practice. The present study investigates patterns of violence, exclusion, resilience, and arrest among a sample of 298 transgender women aged 16-29 years in Chicago, Illinois, and Boston, MA. Women in the sample reported high rates of arrest, violence, and exclusion. Latent class analysis (LCA) was used to identify classes with similar response patterns to items assessing violence, exclusion, resilience, and arrest. A three-class model was selected to best represent the data, including: (a) "High Violence and Exclusion/High Arrest"; (b) "Low Arrest"; and (c) "Moderate Violence and Exclusion/High Arrest." Race and perceived gender expression significantly predicted class membership.



FINDINGS illustrate the heterogeneity of young transgender women's experiences, suggesting that a variety of tailored decarceration program and policy interventions are required to meet the differing needs of young transgender women.

