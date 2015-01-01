Abstract

Mental health can be defined as the "Positive emotional, behavioral, and mental state that can be seen in higher level of personal and social adjustment in personality, signed in several attribute or aspects" According to the developmental period of children, it is important to relate the developmental tasks/ demands and psychosocial needs and demands of child's development to the aspect mental health. The study concludes that the good understanding, predicting and treating child's behavior and personality require to applicate multi-methodologies for investigating this complex behavioral phenomenon.



KEYWORDS: Child, Mental health, Clinical and Developmental approach.

Language: en