Citation
Sehlo MG, Youssef UM, El-Gohari HM. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2021; 28(1): 9.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SpringerOpen)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Suicidal ideations were reported in many studies among patient with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD); this study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and factors associated with current suicidal ideations among Egyptian patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). A consecutive sample of 120 Egyptian OCD patients was included in the study. OCD was diagnosed using the structured clinical interview for DSM-V axis Ι disorders, clinical version (SCID-I-CV). Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) was also applied to the patients. Presence of current suicidal ideations was assessed using Scale for Suicidal Ideation (SSI).
Language: en
Keywords
Obsessive-compulsive disorder; Risk factors; Suicidal ideations