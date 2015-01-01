Abstract

Suicidal ideations were reported in many studies among patient with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD); this study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and factors associated with current suicidal ideations among Egyptian patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). A consecutive sample of 120 Egyptian OCD patients was included in the study. OCD was diagnosed using the structured clinical interview for DSM-V axis Ι disorders, clinical version (SCID-I-CV). Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) was also applied to the patients. Presence of current suicidal ideations was assessed using Scale for Suicidal Ideation (SSI).

