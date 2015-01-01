SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sehlo MG, Youssef UM, El-Gohari HM. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2021; 28(1): 9.

10.1186/s43045-021-00087-8

Suicidal ideations were reported in many studies among patient with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD); this study aimed to evaluate the prevalence and factors associated with current suicidal ideations among Egyptian patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). A consecutive sample of 120 Egyptian OCD patients was included in the study. OCD was diagnosed using the structured clinical interview for DSM-V axis Ι disorders, clinical version (SCID-I-CV). Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) was also applied to the patients. Presence of current suicidal ideations was assessed using Scale for Suicidal Ideation (SSI).


Obsessive-compulsive disorder; Risk factors; Suicidal ideations

