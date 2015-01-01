SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Tinnes J. Perspect. Terror. 2020; 14(6): 204-236.

(Copyright © 2020, Terrorism Research Initiative and the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies)

Abstract

This bibliography contains journal articles, book chapters, books, edited volumes, theses, grey literature, bibliog- raphies and other resources on the much debated, controversial question of how terrorism should be defined and conceptualized. It focuses on recent publications (up to November 2020) and should not be considered as exhaus- tive. The literature has been retrieved by manually browsing more than 200 core and periphery sources in the field of Terrorism Studies. Additionally, full-text and reference retrieval systems have been employed to broaden the search.

Keywords: bibliography, resources, literature, terrorism, definition, conceptualization


Language: en
