Citation
Boivin R, Tanguay C. Policing (Bradford) 2020; 44(1): 106-117.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray has proven to be a relatively effective tool to subdue resistant or aggressive subjects without causing major and permanent injuries. Several products are available to law enforcement organizations and sprays with higher concentrations are sold as more effective, despite the lack of empirical evidence. This article aims to test the proposition that more concentrated OC sprays are more effective in a policing context.
Language: en
Keywords
Active concentration; Effectiveness; Oleoresin capsicum spray; Use of force