Abstract

Sexual violence responders (SVRs) provide an important point of entry for survivors seeking healing and justice. Understanding their perspectives on survivor pathways to both may effectively inform advocacy and clinical support for survivors.



METHOD: Working across a variety of domains, including within the criminal justice system, health care organizations, college campuses, and community rape crisis centers, interviews were conducted in 15 sites to learn more about SVRs' perceptions of survivors' pathways to justice and healing.



RESULTS: Several themes relating to healing, justice, and the interconnection of the two surfaced in this study. Respondents indicated that healing often concerns securing distance from the perpetrator, involvement in activism, and receiving validation of their experiences and choices. Conceptions of justice included accountability within transparent systems and involvement in activism.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings have implications for prevention efforts, clinical practice, and future research directions. Future directions for prevention include emphasizing the role that healing and justice play in survivor's lives after an experience with violence and that communities must make these opportunities available to interrupt cycles of violence. Future directions for clinical practice include ensuring that all SVRs are prepared to discuss options for healing and justice with survivors and that avenues to justice are made more accessible as a policy improvement. Future research should examine the role of activism in healing and justice more deeply.

