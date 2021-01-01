Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is an often-hypothesized link between war exposure and social capital. Empirical studies testing this linkage, however, show mixed results. One potential influential factor that might explain these mixed results is impaired mental health, which includes a number of symptoms and behaviors that are associated with impaired social interactions.



METHOD: To examine the influence of mental health on the relationship between war exposure and social capital, we used a mediation framework. Data were collected from 460 Burundian refugees in three Tanzania refugee camps.



RESULT: Our results showed an overall positive effect of war exposure on social capital. In addition, war exposure may increase mental health problems (posttraumatic stress symptoms and general psychological distress), which in turn was related to a decline in social capital.



CONCLUSIONS: Policymakers and scholars examining the consequences of war and armed conflict should consider not only the direct effects of war exposure but also the indirect effect of mental health impairments. Treating trauma-related mental health problems may not only improve individual well-being but may also improve social capital, influencing the livelihoods of entire communities affected by armed conflict.

