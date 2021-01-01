SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tener D, Katz C, Marmor A, Lusky-Weisrose E. Psychol. Violence 2021; 11(1): 72-81.

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)

10.1037/vio0000287

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: Child sexual abuse (CSA) has been receiving growing research attention, contributing significantly to the understanding of its prevalence, dynamics, and consequences. Less attention has been devoted, however, to CSA among distinctive cultural and religious groups. The current study was designed to explore CSA as arising from the experiences and perceptions of children in the ultraorthodox Jewish community in Israel, conveyed during forensic interviews.

METHOD: Thematic analysis was conducted on 32 interviews with children aged 5 to 14 years, referred following suspected CSA by a perpetrator who was not a family member.

RESULTS: The results suggested three main themes: the context of the abuse, the dynamics with the perpetrator, and the disclosure experiences. The context revealed the unique risk that children in the ultraorthodox group might experience. The dynamics with the perpetrator echoed the existing literature on CSA.

CONCLUSIONS: The current findings stress the importance of considering the context of CSA, as it plays a central role in any attempt to understand this phenomenon. One of the study's main conclusions addresses the need to adjust prevention and intervention efforts to the unique characteristics of this group. Relatedly, theoretical knowledge as well as practical tools must be provided to community leaders and families to ensure better justice and care for ultraorthodox child victims, given the unique contextual characteristics of CSA within this society. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en
