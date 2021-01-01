Abstract

OBJECTIVE: College athletes represent an important population to target with sexual violence (SV) prevention efforts due to their higher levels of self-reported SV relative to their nonathlete counterparts and to their potential influence on campus norms related to SV. The purpose of this research was to develop and test the preliminary efficacy of an online SV prevention program for male and female student athletes.



METHOD: The intervention was developed with input from key campus stakeholders and was guided by literature and campus-specific data. The program utilized interactive exercises and normative feedback to target SV risk and protective factors, including knowledge about SV, perceptions of consent, peer norms and attitudes, heavy drinking, bystander skills, and campus resources. We used a cluster quasi-randomized design to evaluate the program with a sample of 146 student athletes who were assigned by team to an intervention or wait-list control condition. Participants completed baseline and 1-month follow-up surveys.



RESULTS: Mixed model analyses indicated that among men, the intervention significantly improved knowledge, attitudes, and perceived norms. Among women, the intervention had significant effects on reducing the frequency of getting drunk and the quantity of drinks. Participants also indicated high levels of satisfaction with the intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: Our research highlights the potential efficacy of an online SV prevention program for college athletes that could be easily disseminated, are readily modifiable and transferable to other colleges, and requires minimal resources.

