|
Citation
|
Cheung O, Baker M, Tabraham P. BJPsych Bull 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIMS AND METHOD: Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) often causes fear in the general public because of media representation and negative reported side-effects. This study evaluates a new video focusing on experiences of ECT and how this can aid communicating medical information to the public. Knowledge and attitudes toward ECT after watching the video were compared with a group that received no information and a group that read the current NHS leaflet on ECT. The role of empathy was also considered as a covariate.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
education; Electroconvulsive therapy; patient information; perspective-taking; trait empathy