Thango NS, Rohlwink UK, Dlamini L, Tshavhungwe MP, Banderker E, Salie S, Enslin JMN, Figaji AA. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00381-021-05058-2

PURPOSE: A better understanding of the complex pathophysiology of traumatic brain injury (TBI) is needed to improve our current therapies. Cerebral microdialysis (CMD) is an advanced method to monitor the brain, but little is known about its parameters in children. Brain glycerol, one of the CMD variables, is an essential component of the phospholipid bilayer cell membrane and is considered a useful marker of tissue hypoxia in adults. This study examined the time course of glycerol and its associations in paediatric TBI.

METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, we collected data on children (< 13years) with severe TBI who underwent CMD monitoring. The relationship of glycerol was examined with respect to physiological, radiological variables, and clinical outcome.

RESULTS: Twenty-eight children underwent CMD monitoring and had evaluable data. Lesion progression on head computed tomography (CT) demonstrated a strong relationship with glycerol (median glycerol, maximum and initial-to-maximum) when lesion size increased by > 30% (p=0.01, p=0.04 and p=0.004). Absolute glycerol values had a weak but statistically significant association with intracranial pressure and brain oxygenation. We did not find an association with clinical outcome.

CONCLUSION: This is the first study to provide data on brain interstitial glycerol in children. CMD glycerol, particularly an increase from baseline, is associated with other markers of injury and with a significant increase in lesion size on repeat head CT. As such, it may represent a useful monitorable marker for evolving injury in paediatric TBI.


Children; Traumatic brain injury; Cerebral microdialysis; Glycerol; Head computed tomography

