Thango NS, Rohlwink UK, Dlamini L, Tshavhungwe MP, Banderker E, Salie S, Enslin JMN, Figaji AA. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: A better understanding of the complex pathophysiology of traumatic brain injury (TBI) is needed to improve our current therapies. Cerebral microdialysis (CMD) is an advanced method to monitor the brain, but little is known about its parameters in children. Brain glycerol, one of the CMD variables, is an essential component of the phospholipid bilayer cell membrane and is considered a useful marker of tissue hypoxia in adults. This study examined the time course of glycerol and its associations in paediatric TBI.
Children; Traumatic brain injury; Cerebral microdialysis; Glycerol; Head computed tomography