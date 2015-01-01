Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare balance, foot function and mobility in patients with rheumatoid arthritis with and without foot orthoses.



DESIGN: Randomized controlled trial. SETTING: Outpatient rheumatology clinic. SUBJECTS: A total of 94 subjects with rheumatoid arthritis were randomized; of these, 81 were included in the analyses (Intervention group: 40; Control group: 41). INTERVENTION: The Intervention Group received custom-made foot orthoses while the Control Group received none intervention. MAIN MEASURE: The "Foot Function Index," the "Berg Balance Scale," and the "Timed-up-and-go Test" were assessed at baseline an after four weeks. The chosen level of significance was P < 0.05.



RESULTS: Average (standard deviation) participant age was 56.7 (±10.6) years old and average disease duration (standard deviation) was 11.4 (± 7.2) years. Groups were similar at baseline, except for comorbidity index and race. After four weeks, significant interaction group versus time was observed for Foot Function Index (change: Intervention group: -1.23 ± 1.58; Control group: -0.12 ± 1.16 - P = 0.0012) and for Berg Balance Scale (change: Intervention group: 2 ± 3; Control group: 0 ± 3 - P = 0.0110), but not for the Timed-up-and-go Test (change: Intervention group: -1.34 ± 1.99; Control group: -0.84 ± 2.29 - P = 0.0799).



CONCLUSION: Foot orthoses improved foot function and balance in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

