Abstract

A young bullock cart driver was pushing bulls hard in stunt and frolic. The cart sped up and he lost control and toppled in front of the iron wheel, which ran over his lower limb around the knee. Concomitant hemophilia further complicated the popliteal artery bleed, and the patient succumbed within hours of injury, despite medical aid. Sudden death is rare in congenital or acquired hemophilia. Popliteal artery injuries usually threaten the limb in high-velocity blunt or penetrating trauma in comparison to other peripheral arteries. However, fatality after popliteal artery injury in low-velocity blunt trauma is rare. Bullock cart is a very slow mode of transport. But animals can show unpredictable and aggressive behavior when driven in carts, which poses considerable risk of fatality to driver and occupants if they sustain vascular or regional injuries. As there is scarce literature about bullock cart-related injuries, this paper focuses on bullock cart run-over fatalities and sudden death in young hemophiliacs.

