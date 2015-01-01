SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Abbate Ford O, Khurana B, Sinha I, Carty MJ, Orgill D. Cureus 2021; 13(1): e12650.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.12650

PMID

33585136

Abstract

Pandemics are associated with increased rates of intimate partner violence (IPV). IPV-related physical abuse is most commonly inflicted through craniofacial assault and upper extremity injury. Plastic surgeons are frequently consulted for recommendations in the management of head-and-neck and hand trauma, thereby are uniquely positioned to encounter patients who have experienced IPV. However, IPV training is not routinely offered in surgical education. We provide a review of the increasing prevalence of IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic and its pertinence to plastic surgery consultation in the emergency room. This article aims to increase providers' confidence in recognizing IPV-suspicious injuries and propose an educational, interactive tool for discussing IPV with patients.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; domestic violence; intimate partner violence; craniofacial; hand

