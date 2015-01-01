|
Høyen KS, Solem S, Cohen LJ, Prestmo A, Hjemdal O, Vaaler AE, Galynker I, Torgersen T. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The study explored how common non-disclosure of suicidal ideation is in a sample of adult psychiatric inpatients (N = 171) plus associated patient characteristics. A large percentage (51.5%) withheld some information on suicidal ideation during admission. In multivariable analyses, correlates of non-disclosure included a diagnosis of emotionally unstable personality disorder, low satisfaction with stay, and symptoms of the suicide crisis syndrome. In univariate analyses, therapists' emotional response to the patient was also a correlate.
