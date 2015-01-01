SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Høyen KS, Solem S, Cohen LJ, Prestmo A, Hjemdal O, Vaaler AE, Galynker I, Torgersen T. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2021.1879317

unavailable

The study explored how common non-disclosure of suicidal ideation is in a sample of adult psychiatric inpatients (N = 171) plus associated patient characteristics. A large percentage (51.5%) withheld some information on suicidal ideation during admission. In multivariable analyses, correlates of non-disclosure included a diagnosis of emotionally unstable personality disorder, low satisfaction with stay, and symptoms of the suicide crisis syndrome. In univariate analyses, therapists' emotional response to the patient was also a correlate.

FINDINGS indicate that among acute psychiatric inpatients, non-disclosure of suicidal ideation is quite common, requiring awareness from clinicians relying on this parameter in suicide risk assessments.


Language: en
