Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Dental trauma is one of the critical oral health problems in childhood and adolescence that can affect an individual's quality of life. Teachers may witness a dental injury on many occasions, and they are likely to be involved at the site of an accident. Hence, they should be capable of managing prompt and correct emergency treatment at the accident site. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to assess the level of knowledge and experience of Croatian elementary and high school teachers concerning dental trauma.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A questionnaire-based cross-sectional online survey was conducted to determine knowledge and experience about traumatic dental injuries among 803 full-time working elementary and high school teachers. The inclusion criteria were full-time employment at the time of data collection with at least 1 year of teaching experience. Retirement (teachers aged ≥65 years) and unwillingness to participate in the survey were the exclusion criteria. The Student t test or one-way ANOVA, with Tukey's post hoc was used to evaluate the obtained data. The level of significance was set at p ≤ .05.



RESULTS: The overall mean level of teachers' knowledge regarding emergency management of dental trauma was 6.6 ± 2.5 points, out of a maximum possible score of 14. There were no significant differences in knowledge among teachers from lower elementary, upper elementary, and high school education (6.9 ± 2.5, 6.5 ± 2.4 vs 6.4 ± 2.6 points, respectively; p = .140). Teachers who had personally experienced dental trauma showed better knowledge (7.2 ± 2.6 vs 6.4 ± 2.5 points; p ≤ .001).



CONCLUSION: The knowledge of emergency management of dental trauma among elementary and high school teachers in Croatia is low. Since most of the participants expressed willingness for future education regarding this subject, educational programs are recommended.

