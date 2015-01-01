Abstract

BACKGROUND: Early Identification of disaster victims with mental health problems may be useful, but information within a short period after a disaster is scarce in developing countries. This study examined anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress symptoms at 1 month following 2019 Cyclone Fani in Odisha, India.



METHOD: Post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) were assessed by the Primary care PTSD screen for DSM 5 (PC-PTSD-5), anxiety symptoms by the Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7), and depression by the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). The survey included participants' disaster experience e.g., evacuation, fear of death, injury, death in family, damage to house, difficulty for food, displacement, and effect on livelihood.



RESULTS: Proportion of sample (n = 80) with probable PTSD was 42.9%, with severe anxiety was 36.7%, moderately severe depression was 16.5%, and severe depression was 3.8%. Suicidal cognitions were reported to increase by 14%. Comorbidity was common; with significant (P < 0.01) correlation between PTSS and anxiety (r = 0.69), depression (r = 0.596), and between anxiety and depression (r = 0.63). Damage of house and displacement were associated significantly with PTSD; evacuation and displacement with moderate and severe depression; and displacement with severe anxiety. No specific demographic factors were significantly linked to the psychiatric morbidities.



CONCLUSION: A considerable proportion of victims had psychiatric morbidities at 1 month. Associated risk factors included housing damages, evacuation, and displacement, suggesting the need to improve the disaster-management process.

