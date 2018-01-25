Abstract

On January 25, 2018 a 5-car train derailed in Pioltello, 10 kilometers North-East of Milano City. A standardized post-hoc form was distributed to the hospitals involved in the management of the victims and allowed for an evaluation of the response to the incident.The management of the incident by EMS (Emergency Medical System) was effective in terms of organization of the scene and distribution of the patients, although the time for the first severe patient to reach the closest appropriate hospital was very long (2 hours). This can be partially explained by the extrication time.None of the alerted hospitals exceeded their capacity, as patients were distributed carefully among the hospitals. The overall outcome was quite satisfactory; no deaths were reported except for those on scene. Some responding hospitals reported that there was an over-activation based on the services ultimately needed. However this is common in MCIs, as an over-activation is preferable to an under-estimation. To address this concern, as more data are available, activation should be scaled down based on a plan established prior to it; this mechanism of scaling down seems to have failed in this event.It is of note that the highest performing hospitals underwent recently to an educational program on MCI management.

Language: en