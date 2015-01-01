|
Citation
|
Racionero-Plaza S, Piñero León JA, Morales Iglesias M, Ugalde L. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e608219.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33584371
|
Abstract
|
Introduction and Aims: This article explores the role of toxic close relationships in night life on substance use disorders and mental health conditions. We also contrast the quality and effects of social relationships when doing drugs with those produced by a mental health program that fosters quality relationships between patients. Design and Methods: This qualitative case study was carried out at a mental health day care center of a hospital in Malaga (Spain). The cases of two patients with severe mental disorders and a history of drug addiction were analyzed. Data were collected through in-depth interviews with every patient, semi-structured interviews about each patient with the psychologist of the medical team of the program, and medical documentation. The analysis involved a combination of inductive and deductive approaches.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; peer group; mental disorder (disease); psychiatric rehabilitation; substance use disorder; toxic relationships