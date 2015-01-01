Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to evaluate the outcome of a special interdisciplinary hand therapy program depending on the time interval between trauma and rehabilitation.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: With use of self-assessed scores (Disability of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand Score [DASH-Score], European Quality of Life 5 Dimensions [EQ-5D]) and objective functional parameters (TAM = Total Active Motion for finger injuries, ROM = Range of Motion for wrist injuries, grip strength) the outcome of 76 patients with injuries of the fingers, wrist or a complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) was analysed at the begin and end of an inpatient rehabilitation and at a follow-up examination after 12 to 16 weeks. The patients were divided into groups with an early (< 120 days after trauma) or late beginning of their rehabilitation.



RESULTS: At the follow-up examination early beginners had a significant better DASH-Score as well as a ROM. At the end of the rehabilitation program and at the time of the follow-up examination significant more patients with an early as patients with a late start of the rehabilitation were back to work. Especially patients with CRPS and finger injuries benefit from an early start of the rehabilitation.



CONCLUSION: Compared to a late start an early start of a rehabilitation program after finger and hand injuries and a CRPS leads to better functional with special benefit for patients with a CRPS.

Language: de