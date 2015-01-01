Abstract

Heat exposure is linked to a range of heat-related illnesses and injuries. This study assessed the association between workers' perceptions of the work environment and reports of heat stress-related health symptoms in bakery workers in Lebanon. A national cross-sectional survey of workers was carried out in 504 bakeries in Lebanon. One worker in each bakery was interviewed using questions relating to the workplace environment and heat stress-related health symptoms. Heat and humidity measurements were recorded in bakeries. Descriptive analyses were performed, and logistic regression assessed relationships between the workplace environment, worker perceptions, and reports of heat stress-related health symptoms. In total, 47.2% of workers experienced heat stress-related symptoms, 83% perceived workplace temperatures as hot, and 48% perceived these temperatures as affecting their health. Humidex readings showed that 49% of bakeries had conditions unsafe for routine work tasks. Working under pressure (AOR = 1.65; 95% CI = 1.12-2.43), job dissatisfaction (AOR = 1.76; 95% CI = 1.12-2.79), and perceptions that high temperatures negatively affected health (AOR = 2.73; 95% CI = 1.87-3.99) were all significantly correlated to reports of heat stress-related symptoms. Females were more likely to experience heat stress-related symptoms (AOR = 1.96; 95% CI = 1.13-3.39). Workers who reported low levels of water consumption at work were also more likely to experience heat stress-related health symptoms. We conclude that heat exposure potentially impacts workers' health in Lebanese bakeries. Improvements in workplace conditions, adequate infrastructure, and workers' training are key interventions for maintaining workers' health.

