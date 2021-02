Abstract

Limited research has been conducted to identify how elder abuse (EA) can be managed and prevented. Interventions employed by a community agency multidisciplinary team across 164 EA cases were examined.



RESULTS identified the largest number (N = 369) and widest variety of EA interventions to date. Using content analysis, interventions with similar proximal goals were grouped into 30 intervention strategies to evaluate efficacy and 12 higher-order intervention categories to guide practice. Intervention outcomes were rated as positive, negative, neutral, could not implement, or unknown. Positive outcomes were the most common (35%), and also included novel and/or effective interventions aimed at perpetrators such as physical treatment, social support, and communication. Few (1%) interventions had negative outcomes. Many interventions could not be implemented (21%), often due to a lack of funding or victim refusal.



RESULTS suggest changes to policy, practice, and research methodology, which could increase positive outcomes through facilitation of intervention implementation and improved data access.

