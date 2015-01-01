Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: Diplopia in children is uncommon. However a small group of patients present with diplopia and severe restriction of upward globe movement which requires early diagnosis and prompt intervention. This study aims to evaluate the timing of intervention and functional outcome in the management of white-eyed blowout fractures.



METHODOLOGY: The study was conducted in a tertiary level trauma center. There were a total of 46 orbital floor injuries over a period of 2 years out of which 4 patients with white-eyed blowout fractures were identified. Details of each case were entered on a standard data base and analysed with respect to age, mode of injury, extent of limitation of gaze, timing of intervention, pre and post-operative diplopia. Minimum follow up period for every case was 1year.



RESULTS: All of them had sports related injuries. Three of the four patients had complete recovery from diplopia with full range of eye movements. However one child with delayed presentation didn't recover fully and had persistence of symptoms within the functional range.



CONCLUSION: White-eyed orbital blowout fracture in kids though uncommon need prompt diagnosis and management for complete recovery. The initial clinical presentation mimics that of head injury and hence can be missed, leading to a delay in diagnosis resulting in incomplete recovery.

Language: en