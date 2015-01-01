|
Citation
Dikhit PS, Mohapatra M, Jena AK, Srivastava A. J. Maxillofac. Oral Surg. 2021; 20(1): 70-75.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
33584045
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial region is one of the most complicated arrangements of bony and soft tissues in human body, superiorly bounded by cranial bones and inferiorly by the mandible with interposed dentition. This is one of the reasons which make injuries to this region difficult to manage and often controversial. The severity and patterns of these injuries have changed considerably due to the increasing reliance on fast road transportation facilities and interpersonal violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Atypical maxillofacial fractures; Complicated facial injuries; Complicated ZMC fractures; ZMC fractures