Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial region is one of the most complicated arrangements of bony and soft tissues in human body, superiorly bounded by cranial bones and inferiorly by the mandible with interposed dentition. This is one of the reasons which make injuries to this region difficult to manage and often controversial. The severity and patterns of these injuries have changed considerably due to the increasing reliance on fast road transportation facilities and interpersonal violence.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The aim of the present study is to analyze retrospectively the changing patterns of mid-face fractures in a sample of patients reporting to Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, India, from April 2017 to April 2018. A performa was prepared which included age, sex, etiology of injury, alcohol influence, and treatment given during hospital stay.



RESULTS: Road traffic accidents contributed 68.11% of zygomaticomaxillary complex (ZMC) fractures, followed by assault (18.11%) and fall from height (13.76%). RTA was the major cause of atypical ZMC fractures as compared to conventional ZMC fractures (P < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: Due to modern lifestyle and changes in fast transportation, recent fracture patterns do not follow the tell-tale signs or patterns and often need unique and patient-specific treatment plan, making the skills of maxillofacial surgeons the pivotal factor in better prognosis.

