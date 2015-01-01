Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to investigate the incidence and characteristics of match and training injuries in elite-level national male beach soccer players.



METHOD: The incidence, mechanism, location, type, severity, and burden of injuries of the Turkish national beach soccer team were recorded between 2017-2019.



RESULTS: A total of 136 injuries occurred during the study period. Total injury incidence was 238.9 injuries/1,000 match hours (MHs) and 37.7 injuries/1,000 training hours (THs) (p<0.001). Twenty-seven injuries led to time-loss, and the incidences for match and training injuries were 36.7 and 7.9 per 1,000 hours, respectively. Of medical attention injuries (MAI) caused by trauma, 54.6% (n=53) were due to another player and, 60.9% (n=14) of time-loss injuries (TLI) caused by trauma were due to non-contact trauma (p<0.001). While 82% (n=91) of training injuries occurred in lower extremities, 29% (n=9) of match injuries occurred in the head/neck region (p<0.001). Head injury incidence was 45.9 per 1,000 match hours. Of MAI, 50% (n=57) were contusion, and 32.1% (n=9) of TLI were strain (p<0.001). Also, the most common injury subtype was foot/toe contusion during match and training (19.4%; n=6, 27.9%; n=31, respectively). The majority of injuries 91.9% (n=125) had slight severity.



CONCLUSION: Head trauma, tendon injury and foot/toe contusion are important for clinical practice in beach soccer. Protective measures (rule regulation, use of protective equipment, etc.) should be considered to prevent these injuries.

Language: en