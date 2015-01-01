Abstract

PURPOSES: Negative life events have been reported as a risk factor for elderly self-harm. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between negative life events and self-harm in a large sample of people aged 60 and older, and explore the role of some previously identified influential factors in this relationship.



METHODS: Multi-stage stratified sampling method was used to select the elderly people over 60 years old in Shandong, China. Information were collected through face-to-face interviews. Univariate and multivariable logistic regression were used for initial analysis. Karlson-Holm-Breen (KHB) method was used for mediating effect analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 7070 participants were included in the study, 160 reported they had a history of self-harm (2.3%), 756 reported they had negative life event experience (10.7%). After model adjustment, the association between negative life events, loneliness, economic status and self-harm was still statistically significant. Mediation analysis showed that the association is explained by loneliness (proportion of mediation 48.86%), self-rated economic status (16.13%).



CONCLUSIONS: Negative life events, loneliness and economic status were associated with self-harm among the older adults. Loneliness and economic status may play an intermediary role in the relationship between negative life events and self-harm, especially loneliness. More psychological and social functions intervention strategies and prevention measures on the self-harm of the elderly should be provided for the elderly who have experienced negative life events.

