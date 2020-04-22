Abstract

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) as a violation of human rights and includes all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. Sudan has one of the highest rates of FGM/C in the world with 86.6% girls and women aged between 15-49 years affected. Although FGM/C is still widely practiced across all of Sudan, social attitudes and norms towards the practice are changing, especially in urban areas. On 22 April 2020, the transitional Sudanese government criminalised FGM/C in Sudan when the Sovereign and Ministerial Councils endorsed the amendment to Criminal Law Article 141. Sudan is beginning a new era in terms of FGM/C. In order to achieve effective and long-lasting effects, efficient mechanisms, specifically allocated financial resources, and broader partnerships that include governmental bodies, civil society, community-based organisations, and international actors, must be put in place.

