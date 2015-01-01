|
Citation
Elnakib S, Elaraby S, Othman F, BaSaleem H, Abdulghani AlShawafi NA, Saleh Al-Gawfi IA, Shafique F, Al-Kubati E, Rafique N, Tappis H. Soc. Sci. Med. 2021; 272: e113751.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The war in Yemen, described as the world's 'worst humanitarian crisis,' has seen numerous attacks against health care. While global attention to attacks on health workers has increased significantly over the past decade, gaps in research on the lived experiences of frontline staff persist. This study draws on perspectives of frontline health workers in Yemen to understand the impact of the ongoing conflict on their personal and professional lives. Forty-three facility-based health worker interviews, and 6 focus group discussions with community-based health workers and midwives were conducted in Sana'a, Aden and Taiz governorates at the peak of the Yemen conflict. Data were analysed using content analysis methods.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; Conflict; Frontline health worker; Health service delivery; Humanitarian; War; Yemen