Abstract

Breathing lime is used in closed circuit and semi-closed circuit rebreathers (CCR/SCR) for technical diving. Similar to the use in anesthesia systems, the lime usually contains hydroxycarbamide, which can react to caustic soda under the influence of water. The ingestion of components of the soda lime can lead to burns of the esophageal mucosa with the formation of colliquation necrosis and the danger of esophageal perforation. Early endoscopy is essential in this case to assess the consequences of ingestion.

Language: de